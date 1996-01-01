19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
At a constant temperature of 25°C, calculate the entropy change (ΔS) when 5.75 g of butane (C4H10) at 0.250 atm pressure expands by a factor of 4. Consider that butane behaves as an ideal gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.14 J/K
B
−1.14 J/K
C
66.3 J/K
D
−66.3 J/K