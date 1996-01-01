16. Chemical Equilibrium
Reaction Quotient
16. Chemical Equilibrium Reaction Quotient
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction SO2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2Cl2(g) has an equilibrium constant Kc = 12.82 at 375 K. Calculate the concentration of each species once equilibrium is established if the initial concentrations are [SO2] = 0.200 M, [Cl2] = 0.150 M, and [SO2Cl2] = 0.600 M.
The following reaction SO2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2Cl2(g) has an equilibrium constant Kc = 12.82 at 375 K. Calculate the concentration of each species once equilibrium is established if the initial concentrations are [SO2] = 0.200 M, [Cl2] = 0.150 M, and [SO2Cl2] = 0.600 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[SO2] = 0.164 M; [Cl2] = 0.114 M; [SO2Cl2] = 0.636 M
B
[SO2] = 0.236 M; [Cl2] = 0.186 M; [SO2Cl2] = 0.564 M
C
[SO2] = 0.560 M; [Cl2] = 0.510 M; [SO2Cl2] = 0.960 M