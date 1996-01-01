The following reaction SO 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ SO 2 Cl 2 (g) has an equilibrium constant K c = 12.82 at 375 K. Calculate the concentration of each species once equilibrium is established if the initial concentrations are [SO 2 ] = 0.200 M, [Cl 2 ] = 0.150 M, and [SO 2 Cl 2 ] = 0.600 M.