8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bus traveling north has a kinetic energy of 2.8 × 106 J. If half of the kinetic energy is converted into heat, how much heat in calories are released and how many grams of water could be heated by this converted energy from 25°C to 45°C? (Specific heat capacity of water is 4.184 J/g°C)
A
q = 3.3×105 cal; m = 1.6×104 g
B
q = 3.3×105 cal; m = 3.3×104 g
C
q = 6.7×105 cal; m = 1.7×104 g
D
q= 6.7×105 cal; m = 3.3×104 g