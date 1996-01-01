8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Differentiate molar heat capacity from specific heat capacity.
Molar heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of compound by one unit of temperature while specific heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of compound by one unit of temperature.
Molar heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 atom/molecule/formula unit of compound by one unit of temperature while specific heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of compound by one unit of temperature.
Molar heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 atom/molecule/formula of compound by one unit of temperature while specific heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of compound by one unit of temperature.
Molar heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of compound by one unit of temperature while specific heat capacity is the heat required to raise the temperature of 1 atom/molecule/formula unit of compound by one unit of temperature.