8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
8. Thermochemistry Nature of Energy
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average annual electricity consumption of a household in Florida is 1141.50 kWh per month. Assuming that a solar panel has a 15.5% efficiency and light from the sun supplies 168 W of energy per square meter, calculate the area (m2) of land that must be covered in order to achieve the average household need per month. [Assume 1 month has 30 days]
The average annual electricity consumption of a household in Florida is 1141.50 kWh per month. Assuming that a solar panel has a 15.5% efficiency and light from the sun supplies 168 W of energy per square meter, calculate the area (m2) of land that must be covered in order to achieve the average household need per month. [Assume 1 month has 30 days]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50.2 m2
B
43.9 m2
C
66.9 m2
D
60.9 m2