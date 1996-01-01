8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Light from the sun supplies 168 W per square meter. Calculate the mass of water that can be evaporated from a 2.50 square meter portion of a pond for a period of 8.0 hours. Assume that water evaporates due to the energy supplied by the sun. (ΔHvap H2O = 40.67 kJ/mol)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8×102 g
B
5.4×103 g
C
3.3×103 g
D
4.5×103 g