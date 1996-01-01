7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
At −45.4°C, the vapor pressure of ammonia is 400 mmHg. Is there a liquid present if 1.05 g of ammonia is enclosed in a 2.00-L vessel? If so, determine the mass of liquid ammonia present.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, there is 0.959 g of liquid ammonia present.
B
Yes, there is 0.0912 g of liquid ammonia present.
C
No, there is no liquid ammonia present.
D
Cannot be determined