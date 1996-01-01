6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the activity series to determine the possible products of the following reaction and provide the balanced chemical equation.
Al(s) + KNO3(aq) →
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Al(s) + KNO3(aq) → K+(aq) + Al(NO3)3(aq)
B
Al(s) + KNO3(aq) → K(s) + Al(NO3)3(aq)
C
No reaction.