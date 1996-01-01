6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following elements from the activity series. Refer to the given activity series to identify which of the reactions below is most likely to occur.
Na(s) → Na+(aq) + e–
Zn(s) → Zn2+(aq) + 2 e–
H2(g) → 2 H+(aq) + 2 e–
Au(s) → Au3+(aq) + 3 e–
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 Au(s) + 6 H+(aq) → 2 Au3+(aq) + 3 H2(g)
B
2 Na(s) + Zn2+(aq) → 2 Na+(aq) + Zn(s)
C
H2(g) + 2 Na+(aq) → 2 H+(aq) + 2 Na(s)
D
2 Au(s) + 3 Zn2+(aq) → 2 Au3+(aq) + 3 Zn(s)