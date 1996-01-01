14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why light scattering of solutions increases as the particle size increases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increasing particle size turns solutions into mixtures, which exhibit the Tyndall effect.
B
Increasing particle size turns solutions into suspensions, which exhibit Rayleigh scattering.
C
Increasing particle size turns solutions into colloids, which exhibit the Tyndall effect.