14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if water or hexane is the better solvent for the following solute.
Cl2, CsF, Naphthalene (C10H8), Methanol (CH3OH)
Cl2, CsF, Naphthalene (C10H8), Methanol (CH3OH)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
water, hexane, water, hexane
B
hexane, hexane, water, water
C
hexane, water, hexane, water
D
water, water, hexane, hexane