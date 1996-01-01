7. Gases
Effusion
7. Gases Effusion
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ammonium bromide can be prepared by the direct action of hydrogen bromide on ammonia.
- NH3 + HBr → NH4Br
Now consider the following experiment. A 5 ft tube filled with Kr at 1.0 atm with the ends covered with a rubber stopper.
NH3 and HBr were then simultaneously introduced at opposite ends of the tube. A ring of solid forms where the gases meet due to the mentioned reaction.
Approximately where in the tube would you expect the ring to form?
Ammonium bromide can be prepared by the direct action of hydrogen bromide on ammonia.
- NH3 + HBr → NH4Br
Now consider the following experiment. A 5 ft tube filled with Kr at 1.0 atm with the ends covered with a rubber stopper.
NH3 and HBr were then simultaneously introduced at opposite ends of the tube. A ring of solid forms where the gases meet due to the mentioned reaction.
Approximately where in the tube would you expect the ring to form?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1
B
2
C
3