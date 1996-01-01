Ammonium bromide can be prepared by the direct action of hydrogen bromide on ammonia.

NH 3 + HBr → NH 4 Br

Now consider the following experiment. A 5 ft tube filled with Kr at 1.0 atm with the ends covered with a rubber stopper.

NH 3 and HBr were then simultaneously introduced at opposite ends of the tube. A ring of solid forms where the gases meet due to the mentioned reaction.

Approximately where in the tube would you expect the ring to form?