7. Gases
Effusion
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under the same conditions of temperature and pressure, molecules of an acid in the gas phase effuse through a small hole at 0.702 times the rate of effusion of Ar gas. Calculate the molecular formula of the acid if it only has one hydrogen atom and one other atom.
A
HF
B
HCl
C
HBr
D
HI