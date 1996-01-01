18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.250 M KOH solution was used to titrate a 50.0 mL solution of 0.155 M hypochlorous acid (HClO, Ka = 3.0×10–8). Determine the resulting pH of the solution after 14.5 mL of KOH has been added.
A 0.250 M KOH solution was used to titrate a 50.0 mL solution of 0.155 M hypochlorous acid (HClO, Ka = 3.0×10–8). Determine the resulting pH of the solution after 14.5 mL of KOH has been added.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.564
B
8.657
C
7.467
D
9.224