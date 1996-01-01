18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.1164 g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 35.0 mL of water. A 0.106 M KOH solution was used to titrate the resulting solution. A total of 17.8 mL of KOH was used to reach the equivalence point. The pH of the solution is 9.15 when 8.0 mL of the base was added. Calculate the Ka of the acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.8×10–10
B
7.9×10–9
C
8.2×10–10
D
4.6×10–8