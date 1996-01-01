A 0.1164 g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid was dissolved in 35.0 mL of water. A 0.106 M KOH solution was used to titrate the resulting solution. A total of 17.8 mL of KOH was used to reach the equivalence point. The pH of the solution is 9.15 when 8.0 mL of the base was added. Calculate the K a of the acid.