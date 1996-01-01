The heat of dissolution is the heat evolved or absorbed when a solid dissolves in water, and can be determined using a coffee cup calorimeter.

A student finds that when 5.00 g of CuSO 4 (s) is dissolved in 120 g of water, the temperature of the solution increases from 23 to 28.9 °C. In a separate experiment, the heat capacity of the calorimeter was determined to be 1.65 J/°C. Calculate the heat of dissolution of CuSO 4 (s) in kJ/mol based on these findings. Assume the specific heat of the solution is equal to the specific heat of water.