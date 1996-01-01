8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The heat change when an ionic compound dissolves in water was measured using a calorimeter. The mass of the contents of the calorimeter was 51.23 g and the change in temperature was 3.11 °C.
a) Calculate the heat change of the contents, given that its specific heat is 4.20 J/(g °C).
b) Calculate the heat change of the calorimeter, given that its specific heat is 7.9 J/°C.
c) Calculate the heat change for the dissolution process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 1258.67 J; b) 21.11 J; c) 1237.56 J
B
a) 869.12 J; b) 13.03 J; c) 882.15 J
C
a) 669.17 J; b) 24.57 J; c) 693.74 J
D
a) 516.20 J; b) 29.44 J; c) 545.64 J