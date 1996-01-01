19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ΔSf° increases with increasing atomic number. Explain why ΔGf° of hydrogen halides become less negative with increasing atomic numbers despite the trend for ΔSf°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the electron affinity decreases increases as the atomic number of the halide increases.
B
Because the electronegativity decreases increases as the atomic number of the halide increases.
C
Because the bond length increases as the atomic number of the halide increases.
D
Because the molar mass increases increases as the atomic number of the halide increases.