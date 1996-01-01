6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the reducing agent and the oxidizing agent for the reaction of gold metal with I2 and NaCl producing NaAuCl4 and NaI.
Identify the reducing agent and the oxidizing agent for the reaction of gold metal with I2 and NaCl producing NaAuCl4 and NaI.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reducing Agent: Au, Oxidizing Agent: I2
B
Reducing Agent: Au, Oxidizing Agent: NaCl
C
Reducing Agent: I2, Oxidizing Agent: NaCl
D
Reducing Agent: I2, Oxidizing Agent: Au