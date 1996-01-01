19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
122PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the following thermodynamic data and assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature,
For the following reaction, S8 (g) ⇌ 4 S2 (g), what temperature will a mixture containing equal amounts of the two gases be in equilibrium with one another?
Using the following thermodynamic data and assuming that ΔH° and ΔS° do not vary with temperature,
For the following reaction, S8 (g) ⇌ 4 S2 (g), what temperature will a mixture containing equal amounts of the two gases be in equilibrium with one another?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
855.2 K
B
117.8 K
C
130.0 K
D
771.3 K