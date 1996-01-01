19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction SO2 (g) + 1/2 O2 (g) ⇌ SO3 is involved in the production of acid rain. The standard free energy of each substance is given below.
ΔG°f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, O2 (g) = 0
ΔG°f, SO3(g) = −371.1 kJ/mol
What is the equilibrium pressure of SO2 in the system at 298 K when PSO2 = PO2 and PSO2 = 45 torr?
The reaction SO2 (g) + 1/2 O2 (g) ⇌ SO3 is involved in the production of acid rain. The standard free energy of each substance is given below.
ΔG°f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, O2 (g) = 0
ΔG°f, SO3(g) = −371.1 kJ/mol
What is the equilibrium pressure of SO2 in the system at 298 K when PSO2 = PO2 and PSO2 = 45 torr?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2×10−2 atm
B
3.6×10−13 atm
C
2.4×10−1 atm
D
1.5×10−7 atm