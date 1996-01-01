The reaction SO 2 (g) + 1/2 O 2 (g) ⇌ SO 3 is involved in the production of acid rain. The standard free energy of each substance is given below.

ΔG° f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol

ΔG° f, O2 (g) = 0

ΔG° f, S O3(g) = −371.1 kJ/mol