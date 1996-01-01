6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amount of KCl in a 0.650 g sample containing was analyzed. The Cl– in the solution was titrated with Ag+ to form solid AgCl. A total of 26.5 mL of 0.115 M Ag+ was used to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the percent by mass of KCl in the sample.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
69.9%
B
34.9%
C
17.5%
D
25.8%