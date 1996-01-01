A sample of barium hydroxide sample that is contaminated with some impurities has a mass of 1.316 g. This sample was dissolved in 200.0 mL of 0.2250 M HCl solution. The excess HCl was titrated with 0.1124 M NaOH solution and 28.15 mL of the solution was used. Determine the mass percent of barium hydroxide in the contaminated sample. Note: Assume that only the barium hydroxide in the sample reacted with the HCl solution.