15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between nitric oxide and chlorine gas obeys an overall third-order rate law with a rate constant of 3.00 M–2•s–1:
2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 NOCl(g) rate = k[NO]2[Cl2]
When [NO] = [Cl2], the integrated rate law is:
1/[Cl2]t2 = 2 kt +1/([Cl2]0)2
If the initial concentrations of NO and Cl2 are 0.300 M and 0.150 M, respectively, calculate the concentrations of NO, Cl2, and NOCl after 50.0 s.
The reaction between nitric oxide and chlorine gas obeys an overall third-order rate law with a rate constant of 3.00 M–2•s–1:
2 NO(g) + Cl2(g) → 2 NOCl(g) rate = k[NO]2[Cl2]
When [NO] = [Cl2], the integrated rate law is:
1/[Cl2]t2 = 2 kt +1/([Cl2]0)2
If the initial concentrations of NO and Cl2 are 0.300 M and 0.150 M, respectively, calculate the concentrations of NO, Cl2, and NOCl after 50.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[NO] = 0.204 M; [Cl2] = 0.0539 M; [NOCl] = 0.0961 M
B
[NO] = 0.108 M; [Cl2] = 0.0539 M; [NOCl] = 0.0961 M
C
[NO] = 0.204 M; [Cl2] = 0.0539 M; [NOCl] = 0.192 M
D
[NO] = 0.108 M; [Cl2] = 0.0539 M; [NOCl] = 0.192 M