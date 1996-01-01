The reaction between nitric oxide and chlorine gas obeys an overall third-order rate law with a rate constant of 3.00 M–2•s–1:

2 NO(g) + Cl 2 (g) → 2 NOCl(g) rate = k[NO]2[Cl2]

When [NO] = [Cl 2 ], the integrated rate law is:

1/[Cl 2 ] t 2 = 2 kt +1/([Cl 2 ] 0 )2