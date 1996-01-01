Nitrosyl bromide (NOBr) gas decomposes into nitric oxide (NO) gas and bromine (Br 2 ) gas. The reaction has a rate constant of 1.064/(M•s) at 50.0°C. In a 1.0 L flask, a sample of NOBr with an initial pressure of 785 mmHg was allowed to decompose at 50.0°C. Determine the mass of Br 2 produced after 2.00 min has passed.