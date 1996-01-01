The term "diffusion-controlled" refers to reactions that occur so rapidly that the reactants respond as quickly as they can collide. The neutralization of H 3 O+ by OH−, which has a second-order rate constant of 1.3×1011 M−1 s−1 at 25 °C, serves as an example. Would you anticipate that, in a typical laboratory setting, the rate of the reaction or the speed of mixing would be what limits the rate of acid-base neutralization?