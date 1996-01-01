8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of an ideal gas occurs at a constant pressure of 25.0 atm and absorbs 53.7 kJ of heat. The volume of the gas changes from 1.50 L to 6.00 L. Calculate the change in internal energy, ΔE, for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.11 kJ
B
42.30 kJ
C
86.54 kJ
D
156.7 kJ