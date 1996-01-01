8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the work (in J) associated with a chemical reaction that involved a reduction in volume from 24.3 L to 10.2 L at a constant pressure of 87.5 kPa. Note that 1.00 L•kPa is equal to 1.00 J.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–1.22×101 J
B
1.22×101 J
C
1.23×103 J
D
–1.23×103 J