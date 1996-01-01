3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Magnesium carbonate is produced from the combination of magnesium oxide and carbon dioxide:
MgO(s) + CO2(g) → MgCO3(s)
A reaction vessel that initially contains 6.25 g of MgO(s) was charged with 6.25 g of CO2(g). MgO(s) and CO2(g) react until one is completely used up. Identify the reactant that remains after the reaction goes to completion.
Magnesium carbonate is produced from the combination of magnesium oxide and carbon dioxide:
MgO(s) + CO2(g) → MgCO3(s)
A reaction vessel that initially contains 6.25 g of MgO(s) was charged with 6.25 g of CO2(g). MgO(s) and CO2(g) react until one is completely used up. Identify the reactant that remains after the reaction goes to completion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MgO
B
CO2
C
Both reactants will be completely used up.