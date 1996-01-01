3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction between potassium hydroxide and sulfur dioxide below:
2 KOH(s) + SO2(g) → K2SO3(s) + H2O(l)
Starting with 1.55 moles of KOH and 2.60 moles of SO2, calculate the amount (in moles) of K2SO3 produced.
Consider the reaction between potassium hydroxide and sulfur dioxide below:
2 KOH(s) + SO2(g) → K2SO3(s) + H2O(l)
Starting with 1.55 moles of KOH and 2.60 moles of SO2, calculate the amount (in moles) of K2SO3 produced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.60 mol
B
1.55 mol
C
1.30 mol
D
0.775 mol
E
3.10 mol