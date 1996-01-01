Like naphthalene balls, 1,4-Dichlorobenzene (para-dichlorobenzene) balls are used to kill moth larvae by their slight sublimation at room temperature. A reasonable amount of these were left exposed in a 5.0 m by 5.0 m by 5.0 m room at 25 °C. Assuming that these spheres are pure solid para-dichlorobenzene and that the K c value for the sublimation reaction is 2.72×10−13 at 25 °C, determine the number of gaseous para-dichlorobenzene molecules present in the room at equilibrium.

C 6 H 4 Cl 2 (s) ⇌ C 6 H 4 Cl 2 (g)