16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Like naphthalene balls, 1,4-Dichlorobenzene (para-dichlorobenzene) balls are used to kill moth larvae by their slight sublimation at room temperature. A reasonable amount of these were left exposed in a 5.0 m by 5.0 m by 5.0 m room at 25 °C. Assuming that these spheres are pure solid para-dichlorobenzene and that the Kc value for the sublimation reaction is 2.72×10−13 at 25 °C, determine the number of gaseous para-dichlorobenzene molecules present in the room at equilibrium.
C6H4Cl2 (s) ⇌ C6H4Cl2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0×1016 molecules
B
2.3×1023 molecules
C
2.5×1016 molecules
D
6.0×1023 molecules