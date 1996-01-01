16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia. The Kp of the reaction at 25 °C is 1.4×10–6.
N2 (g) + 3 H2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH3 (g)
Calculate the number of molecules of ammonia present at equilibrium in 11 million cubic meters of air at 25 °C and 730 mmHg. Note that the percent nitrogen and hydrogen in the air are 78.1 % and 0.00005 % respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.9×1020 molecules
B
1.9×1026 molecules
C
9.2×1019 molecules
D
2.9×1019 molecules