Nitrogen and hydrogen combine to form ammonia. The K p of the reaction at 25 °C is 1.4×10–6.

N 2 (g) + 3 H 2 (g) ⇌ 2 NH 3 (g)

Calculate the number of molecules of ammonia present at equilibrium in 11 million cubic meters of air at 25 °C and 730 mmHg. Note that the percent nitrogen and hydrogen in the air are 78.1 % and 0.00005 % respectively.