A dry ice container with a capacity of 20.0 US liquid quarts was used to hold cylindrical dry ice pellets. Assuming that each pure cylindrical dry ice pellet has a density of 1.6 g/cm3, a diameter of 1.6 cm, and a length of 6.0 cm, find the number of pellets required to saturate the container with gaseous carbon dioxide. The equilibrium constant K c for the sublimation of carbon dioxide is 1889.2.

CO 2 (s) ⇌ CO 2 (g)