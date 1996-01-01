16. Chemical Equilibrium
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dry ice container with a capacity of 20.0 US liquid quarts was used to hold cylindrical dry ice pellets. Assuming that each pure cylindrical dry ice pellet has a density of 1.6 g/cm3, a diameter of 1.6 cm, and a length of 6.0 cm, find the number of pellets required to saturate the container with gaseous carbon dioxide. The equilibrium constant Kc for the sublimation of carbon dioxide is 1889.2.
CO2 (s) ⇌ CO2 (g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.0×104 dry ice pellets
B
1.9×103 dry ice pellets
C
8.6×104 dry ice pellets
D
8.2×104 dry ice pellets