3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cu2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Cu (s) + 3 CO2 (g)
At the beginning of the reaction there are 34.67 g Cu2O3 and 9.87 g CO. Calculate the amount in grams of excess reactant that remains after the reaction has come to completion.
Cu2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Cu (s) + 3 CO2 (g)
At the beginning of the reaction there are 34.67 g Cu2O3 and 9.87 g CO. Calculate the amount in grams of excess reactant that remains after the reaction has come to completion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.87 g
B
14.1 g
C
8.31 g
D
28.0 g