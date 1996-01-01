3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The limiting reactant is H2 (since it is completely consumed) and O2 is, therefore, the excess reactant.
The amount of formed product, H2O, depends on the limiting reactant.
How many moles of H2O would have been produced if H2 is doubled.
The limiting reactant is H2 (since it is completely consumed) and O2 is, therefore, the excess reactant.
The amount of formed product, H2O, depends on the limiting reactant.
How many moles of H2O would have been produced if H2 is doubled.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6
B
24
C
12
D
13