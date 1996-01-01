18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
The indicator bromthymol blue was added in each of the solutions shown below. Solution A contains 0.020 M hydrocyanic acid. Solution B contains a mixture of 0.020 M hydrocyanic acid and 0.020 M sodium cyanide. Using the figures below as reference, identify the solution with the lower pH.
The indicator bromthymol blue was added in each of the solutions shown below. Solution A contains 0.020 M hydrocyanic acid. Solution B contains a mixture of 0.020 M hydrocyanic acid and 0.020 M sodium cyanide. Using the figures below as reference, identify the solution with the lower pH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Solution A has a lower pH.
B
Solution B has a lower pH.