10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron from Zn metal was removed using a 67.3 nm beam using a PES experiment. The emitted electron had a kinetic energy of 1.449x10-18 J. If the difference between the energy of the photons and the kinetic energy of the emitted electron equals the energy involved in the removal of the electron, what is the first ionization energy of Zn?
An electron from Zn metal was removed using a 67.3 nm beam using a PES experiment. The emitted electron had a kinetic energy of 1.449x10-18 J. If the difference between the energy of the photons and the kinetic energy of the emitted electron equals the energy involved in the removal of the electron, what is the first ionization energy of Zn?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.65x103 kJ/mol
B
873 kJ/mol
C
1.78x103 kJ/mol
D
906 kJ/mol