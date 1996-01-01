10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the correct statement
Select the correct statement
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Francium has the largest ionization energy and fluorine has the smallest ionization energy.
B
Oganesson has the largest ionization energy and hydrogen has the smallest ionization energy.
C
Helium has the largest ionization energy and hydrogen has the smallest ionization energy.
D
Fluorine has the largest ionization energy and francium has the smallest ionization energy.