3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction below:
N2 (g) + 3H2 (g) → 2NH3 (g)
Calculate the moles of ammonia produced, moles of H2 remaining, moles of N2 remaining, and identify the limiting reactant given that 0.283 mol of N2 and 0.911 mol of H2 are allowed to react.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.152 mol ammonia, 0 mol H2 remaining, 0.062 mol N2 remaining, LR → H2
B
0.566 mol ammonia, 0 mol H2 remaining, 0 mol N2 remaining, LR → N2
C
0.152 mol ammonia, 0.062 mol H2 remaining, 0 mol N2 remaining, LR → H2
D
0.566 mol ammonia, 0.062 mol H2 remaining, 0 mol N2 remaining, LR → N2