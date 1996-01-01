10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the cation-ion distance for the following compounds: MgS, CaO, SrO. The ionic radii of some elements are given below:
Ion Ionic Radius (pm)
Be2+ 59
Mg2+ 86
Ca2+ 114
Sr2+ 132
O2– 126
S2– 170
Se2– 184
Te2– 207
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MgS: 284 pm; CaO: 200 pm; SrO: 296 pm
B
MgS: 256 pm; CaO: 246 pm; SrO: 302 pm
C
MgS: 238 pm; CaO: 267 pm; SrO: 294 pm
D
MgS: 256 pm; CaO: 240 pm; SrO: 258 pm