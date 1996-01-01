10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The cation-anion distance in KBr is experimentally determined to be 330 pm. The atomic radius and ionic radius are given below:
Atomic radius (pm)
K 203
Br 120
Ionic radius (pm)
K+ 152
Br– 182
Which would be a more accurate estimation of the ionic cation-anion distances, the atomic radius or ionic radius?
The cation-anion distance in KBr is experimentally determined to be 330 pm. The atomic radius and ionic radius are given below:
Atomic radius (pm)
K 203
Br 120
Ionic radius (pm)
K+ 152
Br– 182
Which would be a more accurate estimation of the ionic cation-anion distances, the atomic radius or ionic radius?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Atomic radius
B
Ionic radius
C
Both the atomic radius and ionic radius can be used.