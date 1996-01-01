8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sucrose (C12H22O11, molar mass = 342.30 g/mol) has a food value of 6.58 kJ/g. Calculate the calorimeter constant for the calorimeter used to combust 1.120 g sucrose with a temperature increase of 4.72 °C. Express the answer in kJ/°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.56 kJ/°C
B
2.11 kJ/°C
C
2.68 kJ/°C
D
3.55 kJ/°C