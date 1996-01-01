8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8. Thermochemistry Constant-Volume Calorimetry
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.20-gram sample of candy is placed inside a bomb calorimeter to determine its nutritional value. If the observed temperature increase is 3.01 °C and the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 40.10 kJ • K-1, calculate the nutritional Calories per gram of the candy.
A 5.20-gram sample of candy is placed inside a bomb calorimeter to determine its nutritional value. If the observed temperature increase is 3.01 °C and the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 40.10 kJ • K-1, calculate the nutritional Calories per gram of the candy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9178.32 cal/g
B
5547.74 cal/g
C
10.21 Cal/g
D
5.55 Cal/g