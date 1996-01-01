Consider the following reaction, 2 N 2 O 5 (g) → 4 NO 2 (g) + O 2 (g), with an activation energy of 103.26 kJ/mol and frequency factor of 4.27×1013 s–1. With a flow rate of 0.80 L/min, a stream of N 2 O 5 is charged in a tube that is 25 cm long and has a diameter of 30 mm. At what temperature should the tube be kept in order for O 2 in the exit gas to have a partial pressure of 0.95 mm? Assume that the gas in the tube has a total pressure of 1.0 atm.