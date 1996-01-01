15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
Integrated Rate Law
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction, 2 N2O5(g) → 4 NO2(g) + O2(g), with an activation energy of 103.26 kJ/mol and frequency factor of 4.27×1013 s–1. With a flow rate of 0.80 L/min, a stream of N2O5 is charged in a tube that is 25 cm long and has a diameter of 30 mm. At what temperature should the tube be kept in order for O2 in the exit gas to have a partial pressure of 0.95 mm? Assume that the gas in the tube has a total pressure of 1.0 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
298 K
B
318 K
C
293 K
D
309 K