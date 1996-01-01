19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetone (C3H6O) has a normal boiling point of 56.0°C and molar enthalpy of vaporization (ΔHvap) of 29.1 kJ/mol. Predict whether the entropy of acetone will increase or decrease when it boils at its normal boiling point.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The entropy of acetone will increase when it boils at its normal boiling point.
B
Therefore, the entropy of acetone will decrease when it boils at its normal boiling point.
C
Therefore, the entropy of acetone will not change when it boils at its normal boiling point.