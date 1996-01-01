19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
121PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heating solid CaCO3 results in the formation of solid CaO and CO2 gas. Calculate ΔGº at 500 K if the total pressure from heating solid CaCO3 in a vacuum container is 1.86 atm.
A
–4.12 kJ/mol
B
–2.56 kJ/mol
C
+1.93 kJ/mol
D
+3.44 kJ/mol