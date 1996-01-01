2. Atoms & Elements
2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider 102.3 mg sample of a compound with the molecular formula C10H12O4.
Calculate the moles and molecules of the compound in the sample.
A
5.21 x 10-4 moles, 3.14 x 1021 molecules
B
4.56 x 10-4 moles, 2.71 x 1021 molecules
C
2.71 x 10-4 moles, 7.32x 1020 molecules
D
3.65 x 10-4 moles, 4.56x 1022 molecules