2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the number of P atoms in 2.63 g of phosphorus pentabromide (PBr5)
Calculate the mass in grams of Br 3.28 x 1021 molecules of PBr5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.644 x 1021 atoms P, 0.752 g Br
B
2.453 x 1021 atoms P, 0.896 g Br
C
5.522 x 1021 atoms P, 0.964 g Br
D
3.679 x 1021 atoms P, 2.18 g Br