10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements The Electron Configuration
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ce-141 is a radioactive isotope of cerium. It undergoes beta decay to form Pr-141, an isotope of rare-earth metal praseodymium. Write an electron configuration for a Pr-141 atom. Is there something surprising in its electron configuration?
Ce-141 is a radioactive isotope of cerium. It undergoes beta decay to form Pr-141, an isotope of rare-earth metal praseodymium. Write an electron configuration for a Pr-141 atom. Is there something surprising in its electron configuration?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p6 5s2 4d10 5p6 6s2 5d1 4f2; It's strange that there are two partially-filled orbitals.
B
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p6 5s2 4d10 5p6 6s2 4f3; Nothing surprising.
C
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p6 5s2 4d10 5p6 6s2 5d2 4f1; It's strange that there are two partially-filled orbitals.
D
1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 4s2 3d10 4p6 5s2 4d10 5p6 6s2 5d3; Nothing surprising.