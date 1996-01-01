10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows two probable electron configurations for a X atom:
If a strong magnetic field is absent, is there a difference in the energies of the two configurations? If yes, which one has higher energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes; Configuration A has higher energy.
B
No; Both configurations have the same energy.
C
Yes; Configuration B has higher energy.
D
Cannot be determined using the provided information.